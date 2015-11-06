TV Host Calls Ariana Grande “A Lazy Little Fuck” After Canceling Appearence

Last night, superstar pop singer Ariana Grande was called a “lazy little fuck” by Jonathan Ross after she failed to appear on The Jonathan Ross Show. According to The Mirror, Grande was scheduled to appear on the show that night, but did not show up at the last minute. Despite supposedly being en route to the show’s studios after appearing at a perfume shoot, she did not arrive.

Ross quipped, “Ariana is in town. We were told she would be in the car at 6 PM to be here for 7 PM then it got to 7 PM and she was not in the car. 7:30 PM and she is still not in the motherfucking car. So I don’t think we can hold out much hope.”

“I don’t know what it is. We are going to give Ariana the benefit of the doubt and not say anything mean or judgmental. I apologise to anyone who might have come along hoping to see her. She was booked but the lazy little fucker has not come. Maybe she has gone to her first Nando’s.”

Instead of Grande’s appearance, he whipped together a set with Joan Collins, Danny Devito, and Sheridan Smith to do karaoke to “Nine to Five.”