Daily Horoscope: April 15, 2025

Venus’ first full day in its normal orbital pattern coincides with a direct opposition of the waning gibbous Moon to Uranus. This is a tumultuous alignment but not necessarily a surprising one. Uranus brings about unpredictability, chaos, and pushback against expectations. While we move further into the planetary transition of Venus going back to direct, things might feel a little unstable or unfamiliar. An additional standoff between the Sun and Haumea retrograde only exacerbates these indecisive feelings. Remember you have more time than you think, stargazer. Although you might not be able to get all the answers you want before moving forward, you can at least get close. Give yourself some time to acclimate to, absorb, and analyze your surroundings.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars forms a tense square with the conjunction of Neptune and Mercury. Your ruling planet’s placement on the cusp of Cancer and Leo starts to turn up the heat as you move closer to a native fire domain. Meanwhile, Neptune and Mercury’s conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries heightens your sensitivity in your relationship to yourself and others.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn forms a challenging square with the waning gibbous Moon in Scorpio. The past few weeks of Venus retrograde made relationships and finances a bit rockier than usual. Now that this celestial period has come to an end, the stars urge you to consider how you can use this to your advantage.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Neptune and Mercury hold their conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, expanding imagination for better or worse. These planets have the potential to elevate creativity and open doors you might have thought were impassable. But Neptune is notoriously a trickster. Be careful of things that seem too good to be true, Gemini. Unfortunately, that usually means they are.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Uranus under Scorpio and Taurus, respectively. Old norms and expectations are likely to be challenged. Try not to hold on to any one idea too tightly today, Cancer. The more flexible you can remain, the easier it will be to weather the universe’s natural ebb and flow. Things will level out.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a challenging square with Mars, creating a somewhat sluggish or wandering energy. Prepare to run into roadblocks, both external and internal. If you can maintain a sense of self-awareness around these difficult feelings, it will be easier to endure them. Give yourself some grace today, Leo. The stars show that you could certainly use it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune’s conjunction continues, expanding imagination in all its good, bad, and ugly glory. A willingness to push boundaries and shoot for the stars is admirable, Virgo. But don’t forget about your pragmatic side. Neptune tends to place rose-colored lenses over our perspectives. Don’t be afraid to take a closer look. Things aren’t always what they seem.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Saturn’s conjunction forms a harmonious trine with the waning gibbous Moon in Scorpio. This particular lunar phase calls us to release the old and make room for the new. Its placement in Scorpio helps shine a revealing glow on power dynamics. Venus and Saturn encourage implementing boundaries to safeguard your well-being. But enforcing them will take practice, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The challenging square between Pluto and Haumea retrograde continues. As the latter dwarf planet moves further into its opposition to the Sun, problems with indecisiveness or wayward feelings might become stronger. Allow yourself to experience this space without reprimanding yourself for not finding a clear way out. There are far more efficient ways to use your emotional and mental energy.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between Jupiter and Ceres continues to raise questions about how you take care of yourself and others. Don’t underestimate the ability of nurture (or a lack thereof) to affect virtually every other aspect of your life. You can’t run on fumes forever, Sagittarius. Eventually, your body will find a way to slow down. It’s better to do it yourself.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus direct continues. Now that Venus is out of its retrograde period, matters of the heart, wallet, and self-image will begin to stabilize and become easier to navigate. With Saturn in the mix, motivation and diligence will be incredibly high. The stars urge you to capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet maintains a favorable sextile with a conjunction of Saturn and Venus under Pisces. Uranus’ presence in the mix increases the chances of unpredictability and chaos. But the positive relationship between it and the Saturn-Venus conjunction is a promising push in a prosperous direction. Embrace the change, Aquarius. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Mercury stay in conjunction on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This combination forms a harmonious trine with Mars, increasing motivation to pursue lofty dreams. Mercury’s potent combination with your ruling planet helps translate your inner aspirations to external action, but it also has the potential to mislead you. Stay curious while also staying cautious, Pisces.

