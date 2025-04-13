Weekly Horoscope: April 13-19

The last full week of Aries season brings an equal mix of challenge and reward. First, the good news: Venus retrograde returns direct early in the week, easing tensions within romantic relationships, financial well-being, and self-esteem. This doesn’t necessarily mean that these parts of life will magically transform overnight. On the contrary, this transition merely helps clear mental and emotional fog, allowing us to navigate more thoughtfully and wisely.

Next, the challenge: the Moon spends the week forming various oppositions to major celestial players, all of which have the potential to affect the way we’re feeling about ourselves, others, and the world around us. As the Moon moves through this alignment with rebellious Eris, chaotic Uranus, and expansive Jupiter, the stars urge you to use your emotions as a compass. These feelings can’t serve as an actual roadmap. But you can heed their suggestions.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The final week of your celestial season somewhat ironically sees your ruling planet, Mars, transitioning from water-dominant Cancer to equally fiery Leo. This return to your native element will help recharge your energy levels and increase overall motivation and passion. The world is your oyster, Aries. A harmonious trine between your ruling red planet and dreamy Neptune serves as a cosmic invitation to pursue your goals more directly.

Meanwhile, the conjunction between the Sun, Eris, and Chiron continues under your celestial domain. Your path forward will require you to revisit toxic behaviors, old wounds, and naive thought patterns. Don’t let this dishearten you. If you want to get rid of these burdens, you have to know what they are.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus finally shifts out of retrograde back to its direct orbit, helping soothe tensions and ease friction in areas of love, finance, and self-image. Now that the worst of the storm has passed, the stars present you with a new challenge. As your ruling planet maintains its conjunction with Saturn, the cosmos will direct your attention toward boundaries, discipline, and responsibility necessary to avoid the same mistakes you just got done wrestling with.

Mercury, which spent many days in conjunction with Venus and Saturn as well, is speeding off toward Aries. Its absence means you might not have the same communicative energy you once did to deal with these issues. Work through the tough parts, Taurus. You can do this.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The fortuitous trine between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, fades this week. While this might deplete some level of assertive energy, that might not necessarily be a bad thing. Your ruling planet’s long-held placement in Pisces has made it easier to fall into overly sensitive thinking and too much reliance on anxiety disguised as intuition. Now that Mercury is starting to move forward into Aries, the stars push you to come up with a clearer plan of action.

A trine between Mercury and the waning gibbous Moon offers its help midweek. As the lunar phase calls us to let go of what is no longer working, your ruling planet’s intellectual prowess helps identify those anchors more quickly, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon passes through several notable oppositions this week, the first of which is a conjunction of the Sun, Eris, and Chiron in Aries. Pay close attention to the ways in which you might be contributing to your own demise. What lessons are you refusing to acknowledge and learn from? Next, an opposition to Uranus forces you to consider what your new reality looks like. Rather than lamenting over what once was, focus on what is. The now.

By the end of the week, your ruling celestial body passes through a brief but potent opposition to Jupiter in Gemini. Once again, the stars ask: how likely is it that the roadblock standing in your way is actually you, Cancer?

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun begins its transition from Aries to Taurus, your ruling celestial body spends the week in direct opposition to Haumea retrograde in Scorpio. This alignment makes sense, considering the Sun will be moving out of its native element in fire-ruled Aries to a far more grounded, logical, and unpassionate earth domain like Taurus. Haumea governs our intuition and instincts. When we’re somewhere unfamiliar, those mental resources can falter.

Allow yourself to explore the opaque space beyond what you know and into the realm of what you don’t. Take some time to analyze what, exactly, you’re afraid of, and then determine if it’s a risk actually worth fretting over. Chances are, this mountain is more of a molehill, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury transitions out of a long-held conjunction with Venus and Saturn, from Pisces to Aries, making another conjunction with Neptune in the process. You’ve been exercising a lot of self-discipline recently. The conjunction of your ruling planet and dreamy Neptune invites you to spend time enjoying the fruits of your labor as opposed to, well, more laboring. The work itself is fulfilling, yes. But so is the stability and prosperity the work provides you.

Mercury’s transition from Pisces to Aries also knocks it out of alignment with Mars, a nearby red planet with which Mercury formed a harmonious trine. All cosmic signs point to a need to take a breather, Virgo. Let your body and spirit process everything.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Now that your ruling planet has shifted out of retrograde and back into its direct orbital pattern, tensions in romance, finances, and self-image will begin to loosen their grip around your heart and mind. Allow this transition to come on its own time. While it might be tempting to sprint forward at the first sign of clearer skies, the stars warn against acting too quickly.

We rarely make our best decisions in haste, Libra. Capitalize on your ruling planet’s transition by taking the time to reflect on what the past few weeks’ experiences are trying to teach you. What have you learned about yourself? About others? This is an oft-forgotten but critical final step in the journey.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Tensions are likely to be highest around the start of the week when the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under your sign, simultaneously forming a challenging square with your ruling planet, Pluto. More often than not, when we find ourselves chewing over the same dilemma day in and day out, it’s because we know the solution we’re looking for. But we aren’t happy with what that solution turned out to be.

Haumea retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon’s conjunction increases self-awareness of the good, bad, and ugly about your approach to daily life. Considering its negative alignment with transformative Pluto, the stars suggest it’s high time to start getting out of your own way, Scorpio. Be honest with yourself.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Midweek, the waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Jupiter. This celestial standoff is liable to create conflict in matters of personal expansion, whether that means deepening a close relationship, broadening your mind and skill sets, or moving ahead in your career. The lunar phase’s analytical energy encourages you to pay attention to the ideas, behaviors, and even aspirations that are preventing this evolutionary process.

The inherent nature of progress means that some parts of ourselves will no longer fit our new reality. While this can be a frightening realization at first, this is all part of the process. There are multitudes of you that you’ve already left in the past, Sagittarius. You can do it again.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, spends the week in conjunction with Venus, which recently shifted out of retrograde and back to its direct orbit. Now that the latter planet’s chaotic regressive period is over, the conjunction between it and your ruling planet holds greater potential for prosperity than pain. Saturn and Venus’ energies combine, pointing to financial discipline, motivation to work through rough patches in relationships, and boundaries that protect your sense of self.

Under Pisces, this alignment will require some level of sensitivity and care that you might not be ready to dole out so willy-nilly. The stars urge you to be boldly vulnerable, Capricorn. If you’re going to make a mistake, make a big one. Easy to see, easy to fix.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and the waning gibbous Moon face off early in the week in direct opposition. Your ruling planet’s Taurus placement directly clashing with the Moon’s Scorpio placement suggests a cognitive dissonance between your conscious and subconscious perspectives. The waning gibbous Moon in Scorpio calls you to consider the ideas, behaviors, and other life patterns that have been holding you back. With Scorpio in the mix, the answers are liable to be shady and hard to find. You might have to rely on feeling alone.

Doing so can be easier said than done for you, Aquarius. Indeed, your eccentricity doesn’t negate your love of structure and planning. It’s time to test out how comfortable with the unknown you really can be.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune remains on the cusp of Pisces and Aries this week, placing your ruling planet firmly between two opposing elements of water and fire. The fact that Neptune is moving away from your native element is worthy of note. You might feel unlike yourself in the coming weeks, and this is the first whisper of these feelings. Fortunately, Mercury locks into a potent conjunction with Neptune midweek, helping to clear up some of this emotional and mental opacity.

Mercury and Neptune together create an atmosphere conducive to creating, imagining, and dreaming. The spiritual self comes into the foreground, opening two opposing doors. On the one hand, enlightenment and self-awareness. On the other, confusion and naivete. Choose your path carefully, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

