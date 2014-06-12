Journey to Golan

In May of 2013, Syrian rebels took control of the heavily disputed border between Israel and Syria. Seven months later, they were joined by FSA forces from Daraa.

In January of 2014, various Islamic tribal factions and militant religious groups banded together with the FSA in their fight against President Bashar al Assad’s forces to form the Brigade of the Two Holy Mosques.

Currently, groups such as Ansar al Sunna – who have been linked to the al Qaeda-affiliated Jabhat al Nusra and other Islamic militant groups – hold control of much of the border between Syria and Israel.