Laura Stevenson Is a Master of Self-Deprecation on Her New Song, “Jellyfish”

There’s self-deprecation, and then there’s what Laura Stevenson does. While some songwriters have playfully toyed with their own ineptitudes in love, friendships, or life in general throughout their music, Stevenson full-on lives in it. If you ever catch her live show—and you should—make a drinking game out of every time she introduces a song by saying, “This next song is a sad one.” You’ll be lucky to be able to walk out of the venue of your own accord.

On her last album, the under-appreciated Wheel, Stevenson mused in one song about being content to sit in a room while the building burned around her: “I wouldn’t mind if you left me here, standing on the other side of a locked door in a big, big fire.” Tragic, fucked up, and even oddly beautiful, but not a new thing for her. Over three albums now, Stevenson (who—not to blow up her spot—is actually an incredibly warm and kind person) has been spinning this gift for dark poetics.

But “Jellyfish,” her new single from her forthcoming fourth album, Cocksure, is next-level self-loathing. Stevenson goes right for her own gut from the very first line: “I’m fucking hideous and spiteful when I’m left to my devices.” And it doesn’t get much brighter from there. She goes on to call herself lazy and a loser before ending with “I’m wasting away my life and gifts on being a piece of shit.” Jesus Christ, what a dark line. What a dark song.

While the inward jabs are cutting, Stevenson’s true gift is taking this melancholy and making it sound upbeat and fun. She is the undisputed champion of writing feel-good feel-bad songs. Listen below, and all hail the master, whether she’ll admit it or not.

Cocksure is out on October 30 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here and catch her on tour. Dates below. Cocksure is one of Noisey’s things we’re excited about for the rest of 2015. See all the other stuff we’re looking forward to here.

10/14: Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

10/15: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/16: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/17: Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

10/18: Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery

10/19: Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/21: New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues Lounge

10/23: Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

10/24: Austin, TX @ The North Door

10/26: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

10/28: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/30: San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing Co.

10/31: Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/1: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/3: Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/9: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

11/12: Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/13: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

11/17: Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

11/18: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ Fillmore

11/19: Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

11/20: Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

11/21: New York, NY @ Webster Hall Marlin Room

10/22: Houston, TX @ Rudyards

10/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

11/4: Portland, OR @ Dante’s

11/7: Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/10: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/14: Akron, OH @ Musica