Laura Stevenson Is a Master of Self-Deprecation on Her New Song, “Jellyfish”

There’s self-deprecation, and then there’s what Laura Stevenson does. While some songwriters have playfully toyed with their own ineptitudes in love, friendships, or life in general throughout their music, Stevenson full-on lives in it. If you ever catch her live show—and you should—make a drinking game out of every time she introduces a song by saying, “This next song is a sad one.” You’ll be lucky to be able to walk out of the venue of your own accord.
On her last album, the under-appreciated Wheel, Stevenson mused in one song about being content to sit in a room while the building burned around her: “I wouldn’t mind if you left me here, standing on the other side of a locked door in a big, big fire.” Tragic, fucked up, and even oddly beautiful, but not a new thing for her. Over three albums now, Stevenson (who—not to blow up her spot—is actually an incredibly warm and kind person) has been spinning this gift for dark poetics.
But “Jellyfish,” her new single from her forthcoming fourth album, Cocksure, is next-level self-loathing. Stevenson goes right for her own gut from the very first line: “I’m fucking hideous and spiteful when I’m left to my devices.” And it doesn’t get much brighter from there. She goes on to call herself lazy and a loser before ending with “I’m wasting away my life and gifts on being a piece of shit.” Jesus Christ, what a dark line. What a dark song.
While the inward jabs are cutting, Stevenson’s true gift is taking this melancholy and making it sound upbeat and fun. She is the undisputed champion of writing feel-good feel-bad songs. Listen below, and all hail the master, whether she’ll admit it or not.
Cocksure is out on October 30 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here and catch her on tour. Dates below. Cocksure is one of Noisey’s things we’re excited about for the rest of 2015. See all the other stuff we’re looking forward to here.
10/14: Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
10/15: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/16: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/17: Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall
10/18: Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery
10/19: Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/21: New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues Lounge
10/23: Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
10/24: Austin, TX @ The North Door
10/26: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
10/28: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/30: San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing Co.
10/31: Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11/1: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/3: Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/9: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
11/12: Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/13: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
11/17: Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
11/18: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ Fillmore
11/19: Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
11/20: Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
11/21: New York, NY @ Webster Hall Marlin Room
10/22: Houston, TX @ Rudyards
10/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Echo
11/4: Portland, OR @ Dante’s
11/7: Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/10: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/14: Akron, OH @ Musica