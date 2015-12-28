Listen to Audio of Dev Hynes’s Blood Orange and Friends Apollo Benefit Shows

This fall Dev Hynes played a pair of rare gigs at the legendary Apollo Theater to support Harlem’s Opus 118 School of Music. Billed as Blood Orange and Friends (the friends being Solange, Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek, Despot, Nelly Furtado, Le1f, Ratking, and more), the concerts have been memorialized in a radio special presented tonight by Yours Truly and Beats 1.

The Blood Orange and Friends special pairs audio from the Apollo shows along with interviews with Hynes himself from the week of the shows, digging into the art that inspired him in youth (soul, funk, house, and the landmark New York vogue scene documentary Paris Is Burning), the impetus for the Opus 118 benefit shows, the areas in Manhattan that fuel his music, and much more.

The performance audio includes Cupid Deluxe cuts, a version of Sky Ferriera’s Dev-assisted single “Everything Is Embarrassing,” the unreleased Blood Orange song “E.V.P.,” Nelly Furtado’s “Say It Right,” and Dev and Nelly’s collaborative cut “Hadron Collider.” The hour special’s accessible on Beats 1 right here.