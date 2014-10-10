Mansionair – “Second Night”

Since Chvrches kicked off their imprint Goodbye Records almost two years ago, it has garnered a decent whack of credibility for patiently cherry-picking some welcome new talent. First, they snapped up the 17 year old Derry-born singer/songwriter SOAK, and then in September they revealed the signing of the Sydney three-piece: Mansionair.

The latter’s debut track “Hold Me Down” – with it’s sharp, sliding guitar and pulsating beat – seemed just the right flavour for the internet’s pop cannibals in September, carving up a quite unbelievable 6million plus views across Soundcloud and Youtube. And this premiere of “Second Night” sees Mansionair plant their next foot in the sand with a much more fragile portrait that blends slow synth-pop with the kind of r&b Drake would be making if he’d starred in The X-Files rather than Degrassi.

Mansionair’s debut EP is out on October 13th on Goodbye Records.