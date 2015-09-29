Migos Keep One Eye Open Like “Forest Whitaker” in Their New Video

How are the Migos like Forest Whitaker? According to the song dedicated to the actor off their newest mixtape Back To The Bando, there are two similarities. Not only do they keep one eye open like the thespian, who suffers from ptosis in his left, but they will also run up in your safe house—a slant reference to Panic Room, which starred Mr. Whitaker.

Unfortunately Forest doesn’t star his eponymous video, but instead we see the Migo duo enjoying life in a mansion, complete with the cars and poolside lifestyle that comes from being a Hollywood actor like Forest Whitaker. There’s a forest in the video, so I guess they might be throwing the slight nod in their own special way.

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.