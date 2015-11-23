Roll Another One: Here’s Miley Cyrus’s “Lighter” Video, Directed by Her and Wayne Coyne

This year for Miley Cyrus has been an increasingly dreamy art experiment, particularly following her nakedly emotional free album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which pulled together such diffuse Miley themes as love for her dead pets (including Pablow the Blowfish) and love of, uh, milky milky milk, as well as including collaborations with the likes of Ariel Pink, Wayne Coyne, Big Sean, and Mike Will Made-It.

“Lighter,” a Mike Will-made love song of the first order, which finds Miley dreamily sighing phrases like “you lift me to the moon and back” and “I won’t let go until I really know how much you love me baby,” is one particularly engaging cut from the project. And now it has a video, co-directed by Miley and Wayne Coyne, answering the longstanding question of what happens when you combine these minds all in the same place. It’s kaleidoscopic as hell and perfect for, as Miley suggests, rolling up another one and smoking weed to on this fine Saturday afternoon.

Videos by VICE

Miley wrote the following message on her Facebook page accompanying the video, which you can watch below.

Fuck yeah! After our 1st show in Chicago (which was totally turnt) we loved seeing y’all singing along to all the Dead Petz jamsssss but seemed like this one was a fan favorite!!!!! For all of you who can’t be with us in Detroit tonight and of course for all of you who will here is the official Lighter music video directed by me and Wayne Coyne featuring Jen Stark’s bad ass animated kaleidoscopic projections!!!!!

Fuck yeah! After our 1st show in Chicago (which was totally turnt) we loved seeing y’all singing along to all the Dead Petz jamsssss but seemed like this one was a fan favorite!!!!! For all of you who can’t be with us in Detroit tonight and of course for all of you who will here is the official Lighter music video directed by me and Wayne Coyne featuring Jen Stark’s bad ass animated kaleidoscopic projections!!!!!

The Dead Petz tour continues tonight in Detroit. Click here for more dates.

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.