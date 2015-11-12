Listen to Oneohtrix Point Never’s Aberrant New Song “Ezra”

Oneohtrix Point Never has been steadily building the story and craft to his new record, Gardens of Delete. The album’s backstory contains references to strange bands, an alien kid named Ezra, kingdoms and more. But most importantly, the record is a total exploration of all types of sound in electronic music, as seen with his new song “Ezra.” Moments can sound like strange video game battle sequences, feelings of alienation, and every spectrum of emotion. Listen before it’s out tomorrow, November 13.