Watch Wavves Soundtrack a Wrestling Event in the Video for “Way Too Much”

Wrestling rules, right? The excitement, the violence, the pagentry, you can’t go wrong with any of it. The only thing better would be getting really amped up for a match with the backing of Wavves behind you. Today, Wavves just dropped their new video for the song “Way Too Much” off of their upcoming record V due out October 2. Just think, if you were a wrestler and you had a chocie of what song you’d want to strut out to, wouldn’t you want it to be Wavves? I mean really, how has no wrestler had a beach punk gimmick yet. Hopefully that will change soon, so watch the video for “Way Too Much” right now. Hell, even The Iron Sheik approves.

.@wavves YOU RESPECT THE BUSINESS. I LOVE YOU MAKE MUSIC VIDEO BUT REMEMBER I CAN BEAT THE FUCK OUT OF YOU ANYTIME http://t.co/TcebeGHJXl — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 16, 2015