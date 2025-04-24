Rumor: Samsung to Unveil Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 in July

All hail the rumor mill. It’s always churning. When we’re asleep here in the US, the sun shines brightly upon it over on the other side of the world, and vice versa. We’ve been wondering when Samsung would unveil its next two hotly anticipated smartphones, and coming all the way from South Korea, we may have our first clue.

“Samsung Electronics has selected New York, USA as the location for this year’s Z Flip and Fold 7 series Unpacked and is currently making preparations. The date is most likely to be early July,” according to an article by JoongAng, a South Korean newspaper.

“This is interpreted as Samsung Electronics’ intention to put that much effort into the US market amid increased risks due to reciprocal tariff measures by US President Donald Trump.”

“It is also predicted that… the Z Flip FE, a popular foldable phone with a more affordable price that can reach more people, may be unveiled at this Unpacked event,” the article says. “However, just as the Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled separately four months after the January Unpacked event, there is also a possibility that it will be released at a later date.”

Now that the Galaxy S25 lineup has been released, attention has turned to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 as the next stars in Samsung’s smartphone lineup. Details, though, are so far hard to come by.

“Samsung Electronics’ Semiconductor Division has been preparing for mass production of the Exynos 2500, (and so) there is a possibility that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with Samsung’s own chip instead of Qualcomm’s application processor,” says the South Korean article, although as reported by JoongAng a Samsung official said, “Nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the timing of the new product’s release or whether it will be equipped with Exynos.”