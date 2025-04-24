How Often Do You Need to Have Sex to Not Be Depressed?

Getting frisky may get you out of a funk. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders determined how often people should have sex.

The study looked at nearly 15,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 59. A survey had participants report the frequency of their sexual activity into three categories: less than once per month, more than once per month but less than once per week, and at least once per week.

It found that participants who reported engaging in sexual activity less than once per month were more likely to be depressed than those who got down more often.

Specifically, those who had sex weekly had a 24 percent reduction in the odds of depression. Those who reported having sex more than once per month but less than once per week were about 23 percent less likely to develop depression.

How Often Should You Have Sex?

Researchers determined that an optimal sexual frequency of 52 to 103 times per year best reduces depression odds. That means that, scientifically, couples should be having sex one to two times per week.

Having sex that often, researchers noted, could serve as a benchmark for favorable sexual and mental health.

However, researchers noted that having sex more often than twice per week does not further decrease the odds of depression.

Data from the study was taken solely from one point in time. As such, researchers noted that their findings did not necessarily prove a correlation between sex and mental health.

Their findings, however, are in line with past research. Previous studies have proven that sex is a vital aspect of modern quality of life. It’s linked to lower disability and mortality rates, as well as benefits such as enhanced well-being.

Back in December, Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, a sex expert, told The Daily Mail that going one month without intercourse can cause stress, anxiety, depression, and anger.