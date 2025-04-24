‘Fatal Fury’ Producer Yasuyuki Oda Suggests There’s Still Room for More Unexpected Characters Like Ronaldo in ‘City of the Wolves,’ but Does Anyone Really Want That?

Guest characters aren’t anything new to fighting games. In the past, when games would at least attempt to fill out their original rosters before inviting new faces in, seeing a Link cameo in Soul Calibur was sick. As time passes, and new fighters arrive through live-service models, a guest character taking up a seasonal slot in lieu of an original can leave a bad taste in players’ mouths. Especially, as is the case with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, when those characters seem wholly unfit for the space they occupy.

And while it’s neat to see an unexpected crossover in fighting games, there’s a certain stench of capitalistic back-scratching that’s becoming harder and harder to ignore. Terry Bogard bumping fists with Ken Masters? Sure – it’s not like Street Fighter 6 is the first game where the two cross paths. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ Lucy in Guilty Gear Strive? Makes sense, I guess, putting a popular anime’s character in an anime fighter. Cristiano Ronaldo, a real-life footballer accused of raping a woman, in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves? Nah, no thanks, this isn’t funny anymore.

And yet, here we are, with SNK’s inaugural fighting game series returning after a 25-year hiatus. City of the Wolves has a lot of familiar Fatal Fury mainstays, along with a couple of fresh faces. It also features Portuguese soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo and Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci.

‘Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ producer Yasuyuki Oda says Ronaldo is necessary for success

In an interview with Famitsu (translated by Google), Fatal Fury producer Yasuyuki Oda claims Ronaldo’s inclusion is to help City of the Wolves take the FGC spotlight. “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves aims to be the number one fighting game, and in order to achieve that, we felt it was necessary to have a world-famous star appear, so we made him an offer from SNK,” Oda says.

Is there a large crossover between Ronaldo and Fatal Fury fans I’m unaware of? Did anyone know who DJ Salvatore Ganacci was before his City of the Wolves announcement? Or does Ronaldo, a forward for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, and Ganacci, a frequent performer at Saudi sports events, having close ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have something to do with it? In 2021, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund acquired a controlling stake in SNK with 96% ownership. The PIF, which Mohammed bin Salman chairs, also owns Al-Nassr, the team Ronaldo captains.

As writer Will Borger details in his incredible Fatal Fury review for Digital Trends, it’s hard not to connect the dots. It’s even harder to accept that someone like Cristiano Ronaldo is now a part of the FGC sphere. SNK claims that being under Saudi PIF ownership doesn’t affect its creative output. Which begs the question, “Why include an accused rapist in your game?” If it’s just for star power, surely there are tons of better choices out there? Weren’t there a few fighting game sickos literally slamming each other atop the Fatal Fury logo over the weekend? Or even those that didn’t have a card at Wrestlemania 41 – Kenny Omega does exist, SNK.

Odd company to keep

I admit, I do find it weird when video games leave the realm of fictional characters and start including real-world cameos. But sometimes, it works. While initially taken aback, the community has seemingly grown fond of Salvatore Ganacci. He’s quickly becoming City of the Wolves‘ lovable goof, despite being a pretty weak character. However, his presence exudes charm, and most importantly, a clear intention for inclusion in the game. Now, compare Ronaldo, whose character doesn’t even appear in the Arcade or EOST single-player modes. Suddenly, the idea of Fatal Fury shoehorning him in starts to make a little more sense.

its insane how much ganacci actually likes fatal fury and was properly planned for this game. ronaldo was made in 2 months and has done zero marketing with snk outside of a forced shitty ad. actual corporate slop just look at the difference in life between these 2 https://t.co/7cD5IQWmXK — !Dizzy 🦦 (@DamonFight0) April 21, 2025

When asked about the possibility of future unexpected characters to make the Fatal Fury roster? Oda responds, “First of all, we want fans of Fatal Fury to be happy, so if the character has an affinity with the work, there is a good chance. However, that alone is not enough, so there may be unexpected fighters appearing from completely unrelated places. If it is decided, I would like to tell you as soon as possible. But to be honest, it has not been decided yet.”

The next five characters landing in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves are all known by now. While only three have ties to SNK history, all of them fit within the realm of fighting games, at least. Hopefully, for the sake of the FGC and Fatal Fury‘s integrity, it stays that way.