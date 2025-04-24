‘Madden’ on Switch 2? Is That You, Playa? Coming Over the Himalayas?

Right in time for me to watch Howie Roseman talk a man out of his shirt and pants at the NFL Draft tonight (Hi, Giants), we have Madden 26 and College Football 26 news. I mean, it’s the pretty standard stuff, with one exception that I’ve been waiting for and called not too long ago. [Editor’s Note: I’m firmly convinced this man is a seer, guys. His track record speaks for itself at this point!]

‘madden’ is coming to switch 2

Finally, Madden is back on a Nintendo console. Along with a (kind of cheesy) trailer, EA Sports has announced that its flagship football title will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. And it will release alongside the other versions when the game comes out on August 14th. To get even crazier, the Switch 2 will also get the Digital Deluxe Edition that allows for 3-Day Early Access to the game. So, EA really is treating this like it’s one of the big boys. Now, unfortunately, the Switch 2 won’t be getting CFB 26, but baby steps. Interestingly enough, there is no PS4 or Xbox One version of either game, which bodes well for Nintendo owners. Hopefully, every feature on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is on the Switch 2, but time will tell.

But let’s get into everything you get for the Deluxe Edition:

Base Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)

3 Days Early Access (8/11 – 8/13)

4600 Madden Points

Early Access Solo Challenges (8/11 – 8/13)

Season 1 Elite Player Item (expires 7/24)

Choice of 1 player item from select list of player items

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Superstar Legendary XP Boost

Franchise Coach Ability Points

Player Card Exclusive Item

You can also pre-order the MVP Bundle, which gives you both Madden 26 and College Football 26 for $149.99. I won’t be doing that, but it’s an option. Either way, I’m excited to see how the game looks on Switch 2. Given that it’s coming out just two months after launch, it’s a good look to have a sports title so close to the release of the console.