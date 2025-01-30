We’re Probably (Hopefully) Getting ‘Madden’ Back on a Nintendo Console, and I Can’t Wait

At this point, it’s very obvious that I love football, and I love my Eagles. So, of course I spend a lot of time playing Madden. I’m not as down on the franchise as most people tend to be. There’s stuff I can point at that’s been done wrong or handled incorrectly, but it’s a mostly solid game of football.

My love of Madden comes from the fact that it’s just a great game to clear your mind with. I played football growing up and watch it intently anytime it’s on. I don’t really have to think about what I’m doing. So, with the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, my brain jumped to one conclusion: Madden might finally be possible on a Nintendo console again.

Videos by VICE

‘MADDEN’ DOESN’T NEED THE FROSTBITE ENGINE

Screenshot: EA Sports

I remember when EA was pretty open about not supporting the Switch. And yes, the console was fairly underpowered, but we saw some pretty solid ports of some humongous games. The issue was that apparently they couldn’t figure out how to get the Frostbite Engine to run on the console. We didn’t get a Frostbite-enabled game until EA FC 24 — and that didn’t go all that well.

Now, I’ll take a second to point out I have long believed that the Frostbite Engine shouldn’t be what powers Madden in the first place. It’s a solid game of football with it, but most people’s issues with the animations and physics tracks to the game just being way too random for even an engine to properly handle. It’s fine for what it is, but there should definitely be something else.

But that brings me to the Switch 2, and with it rumored to be more powerful than the Switch by a decent margin, I’m hoping we can finally get back to some portable pigskin. I’ve recently taken to playing Madden on my PlayStation Portal while my girlfriend watches The Equalizer (a highly unserious but somehow entertaining show, by the way). And while I can hold a pretty decent connection most days, I also don’t feel like fighting with it when it randomly decides it doesn’t want to connect to my system. This is where EA needs to swoop in and save the day.

my eagles franchise is dying to hit the road

So, EA, this is my plea to you. You saw how well the OG Switch did. Get in on the party early with Switch 2 and start with Madden. You’d do crazy numbers. I was so desperate to have a portable football game back in the 3DS days, I bought the Madden for that. And it was not good, but guess what? I put more hours into that than someone with a negative opinion of it should ever have. That’s how bad I want some mobile football.

Beyond my own selfish reasons, it just makes sense. I have to watch 2K force microtransactions down everyone’s throat on the Switch, but I can’t get some football? And EA to its credit isn’t particularly aggressive with Ultimate Team. Even with the opening advertising, you aren’t funneled there. And the other modes don’t require money to enjoy. I’ll never do Ultimate Team, but I don’t knock those who do. They set the games up in Franchise mode to give you the opportunity for quick games with the “Play The Moment” or “Play Offense/Defense” options. So, it’s built for trip-centric gaming. We just have to get it there.