Might the Nvidia RTX 5000 Series GPU Stock Woes Finally Be Over? Read the Dirt Here.

I’ve been reporting over and over on the yo-yo melodrama that’s been the Nvidia GeForce 5000 Series ever since it debuted. It follows a recognizable pattern by now. Somebody announces that the hard-to-find GPUs are in stock somewhere, and then there’s a digital dogpile to grab the stock, which quickly disappears.

Then there’s more teeth-gnashing as anger grows at Nvidia for releasing an entire series of graphics cards with far more demand than stock. Now, though, we’ve got word that Nvidia has improved its supply with a number of major retailers, so we should see them come into stock in greater force so that people can actually, you know, find them and buy them.

Videos by VICE

Check out the source of the rumor over on the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead, which broke the story.

Play video

Are the Nvidia RTX 5000 Series GPU Stock Woes Finally Over?

“American and American-centric reviewers, we must note, decried the lack of supply for the 5060Ti’s launch,” says Moore’s Law Is Dead’s host, who just goes by Tom. “However, it must be noted that the situation is quite a bit different in the European Union, where we see plentiful stock even in second and third-tier markets like some Eastern European countries.”

…Late Friday night, I started getting these quotes from sources in retail. And so, I just want to read two of them,” says Tom as he begins reading the first message from what he calls a major online retailer.

“‘We received about 10 times as many Blackwell cards as usual to our warehouse. So, it seems that Nvidia is realizing they have a problem here. It was mostly RTX 5070 and 570 Ti with some 16 GB 5060 Ti. Nope, no 8 GB models. And a handful of 5080s… No RTX 5090s.

“‘And I did follow up on this… Maybe, to this warehouse, they received somewhere around 300 graphics cards when usually they’ll receive 20 or 30. So, this isn’t like they sent twice as many, and it won’t make an impact. This is one warehouse.’ Something’s going on here.

“Also, another source. This is a person who works at a major US retailer (who) says, ‘Just received a couple hundred Blackwell GPUs at our location today.’ Again, this was the 18th. And I also asked a friend of mine who works at a different location. This place is a brick-and-mortar store. They received over a hundred there for their location, as well. Usually receive 10 to 30.”

You can listen to the entire episode here if your interest is piqued.