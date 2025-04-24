Look for a Smiley Face in the Sky Friday Morning

Tomorrow morning (April 25), you might be able to see a rare “smiley face” in the sky. That is, if you’re willing to wake up before the sun.

Basically, the crescent moon, Venus, and Saturn will be forming a sort of triangle shape that—if you tilt your head—will appear like a smile. Honestly, that’s adorable.

“On the morning of April 25th, at about 5:30 EST, if you look up toward the Easter sky … you might see what looks like a smiley face,” TikTok account WeatherBug reported. “Yes, a literal smiley face.”

Basically, this will be a “triple conjunction” between the three celestial objects. This occurs when two or more celestial bodies appear close together when viewed from Earth.

In tomorrow’s case, “Venus is higher above the eastern horizon with Saturn lower, and a thin, crescent Moon a bit lower and a little farther north,” NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson told local Kansas TV station KSNT. “The thin, crescent Moon looks like a smile. To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face.”

This event will only be visible for around an hour, and according to professionals, you’ll be able to see it without a telescope. Though, of course, binoculars or other equipment will make it clearer. Plus, you’ll also be able to see Mercury below, according to the WeatherBug video.

“Anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe,” Culbertson added to KSNT.

Now that we’ve got you hyped, it’s time to humble the event a bit. Because, as Meteorologist Todd Gross said, it’s a “waste of time” to get up early and witness it.

Of course, you can decide that for yourself. I will be up at 5:30 a.m. sharp.