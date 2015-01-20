Premiere: Get Spaced Out with Nite Fields’ “Winter’s Gone”



Photo credit: Sarah Werkmeister

Hey, you, Noisey reader. Yeah, I’m talking to you. Are you bored at work? Or at school? Or at your apartment? Are you on your smartphone as a method to ignore somebody you don’t want to talk to? Well, get those headphones out, baby! It’s time to truly space out and tell the world to fuck off. We’ve got the premiere of the new single “Winter’s Gone” from Nite Fields, a fantastically bizarre band that’s a blend of shoegaze, post-punk, and psych rock. They’re also from Australia, so you totally know they’re good (when’s the last time you met an Australian you didn’t like?). I don’t want to deduct this song to drug music—because that’s definitely unfair and these guys are way more than that—but damn this is some good smoking weed music. The song comes from their upcoming record Depersonlisation on felte (out February 3), and you can pre-order it here.

Catch Nite Fields at the Old Blue Last on February 23