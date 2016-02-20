Oneohtrix Point Never Remixes Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation”

Last year, Oneohtrix Point Never released what’s possibly his best record to date, Garden of Delete. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call it art, which is why it makes total sense why he would be tapped to sundtrack the 2016 fall/winter fashion show for the brand Kenzo. It’s a soaring, strange interpolation of the track that serves as a perfect backdrop for the show’s stylings.

Read our interview with Oneohtrix Point Never right here.

Videos by VICE

VIDEO | KENZO MENSWEAR FALL WINTER 2016 PARIS

VIDEO | KENZO MENSWEAR FALL WINTER 2016 PARIS