McQ skirt and Honour Skirt



PHOTOGRAPHY: CHARLOTTE RUTHERFORD

STYLING: KYLIE GRIFFITHS



Make-up and nails: Daisy Harris-d’Andel using Mac Cosmetics

Hair: Sharmaine Cox

Stylist’s assistants: Thomas Ramshaw and Rachel Williamson

Set design and props: Marisha Green

Model: Hilda at NEXT Models





Videos by VICE



Billionaire Boys Club shirt

Honour dress, Office shoes



McQ suit



John Lewis pyjamas

John Lewis pyjamas

McQ suit

Honour dress

Billionaire Boys Club shirt and Honour stockings