All New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes Added in September 3 Update

Epic Games has just activated several new Fortnite Admin Panel codes in the September 3 update. Here is every new Fortnite Lobby Hack reward that can now be redeemed following the release of the Fortnite v42.10 patch.

All New Cheat Codes for Fortnite (admin Panel)

Screenshot: Epic Games

So far, only three new Fortnite Admin Panel codes can be used following the v42.10 update, which went live on September 3. Unfortunately, today’s new Lobby Hack codes don’t unlock any Sprites and instead reward players with new Gizmos and items.

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One of the Admin Panel codes activated today was revealed through a Twitch promotion. Entering the password will reward you with two Cheat Code Locators, which can help you find some of the added in today’s patch.

For your convenience, here is a complete list of the new Lobby Hack codes included in the Fortnite v42.10 update:

New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes for September 3

Cheat Code Reward INVALIDCHEAT 2 Cheat Code Locators ChatWhereDoYouFindTheKey Extraction Accelerators YourThoughtsAreMine 5k Sprite Dust

To activate the YourThoughtsAreMine Admin Panel code you must complete a hidden Geno Quest. To trigger it, just find Geno in the overworld map and shoot at him. He will then Zap you which unlocks the quest.

Screenshot: Epic Games, FireMonkey

After this, you can then use the above code to get 5k Sprite Dust and the Void Master Geno Skin. Here is a full list of all Fortnite Admin Panel Codes currently in the game.

All Upcoming Fortnite Lobby Hack Rewards

Screenshot: X @blortzen

Although they aren’t active today, dataminers have uncovered several upcoming Fortnite Lobby Hack rewards. Specifically, there appear to be five Admin Panel codes that will unlock new Fortnite Sprites:

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a release date for these Lobby Hack codes. However, based on previous password releases, Epic Games could be saving them for the next Cheat Code Monday event. If that happens, one of the new Fortnite Sprite codes could become available as early as Monday, September 7, 2026.