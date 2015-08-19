Watch Peaches Lose a Wrestling Match While Kim Gordon Shakes Her Head and Vapes

Perrenial bad-bitch Peaches is joined by none other than ultimate Kool Thing Kim Gordon on her new single “Close Up.” This is classic Peaches soft-rap electro, but with Kim Gordon’s weirdly simpatico air of indifference. In this insane video, Gordon assumes the role of coach/pimp and trains Peaches for an upcoming wrestling match. While Peaches gets her ass beat by various Luchadores, Kim Gordon shakes her head in dissaproval and vapes. We’re not sure what the hell is going on here, but the more important question is how can we get in on it? Watch it for yourself.