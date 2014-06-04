Watch Part Three of INITIALS P.H.O.E.N.I.X., Our Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of Phoenix’s Latest Record

Continue on our journey deep into the world of Phoenix as they record their latest LP, Bankrupt! in our behind-the-scenes film, INITIALS P.H.O.E.N.I.X. In part three we see the band put the finishing touches on “Bourgeois” and browse through some inspirational texts. You can watch the parts one and two below, as well as download an exclusive Gopher & Devin remix of “Chloroform” here. The multi-part doc, directed by Guillaume Delaperrière, heads into the studio with the band for close and personal look at who these dudes are. Look for part four soon.

INITIALS PHOENIX

a documentary film by Guillaume Delaperriere, filmed & recorded in Paris at Motorbass Studio in November 2012.

http://www.guillaumedelaperriere.com

(C) 2014 Loyauté

