PREMIERE: A-L-X – “Allure”

Allure is a weird sensation that is kind of undescribable but something you can definitely feel. Remember the person who did the voiceover for the Marks & Spencers Christmas adverts about roast turkeys which made you a bit hot under the collar? Or that friend who you always had a crush on but would never tell because you were just friends? That’s what allure feels like.

The video for ‘Allure’ by Scottish singer-songwriter A-L-X is equally seductive, featuring a slightly seedy man and mysterious woman who may or may not know each other, and also features a massive trampoline which is awesome because everyone knows trampolines are one of the best things in existence.

@ALXsounds