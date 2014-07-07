PREMIERE: AZ&TOR – “Featherlight”

AZ&TOR comprises R’n’B vocalist Aisha Zoe and Detroit-born producer Rich Main who, essentially, go together like rum and raison.

Above is the premiere of their new single “Featherlight”, a sartorial, ice-cool seduction song which is the aural equivalent of silk bedsheets and pre-whoopie Prosecco: an electro rhapsody of sexual anticipation and come-hither sass that pretty much gives us the total hots. The title is also spot on – “Featherlight” is so graceful it makes AlunaGeorge’s fare sound like a couple gravel-boned truckers jumping on fossilised whale meat. Or something like that anyway.