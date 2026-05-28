Destiny 2 Creator Threatens to Delete Years of Game Lore Over Marathon Feud

A war is brewing among the Destiny 2 and Marathon communities. Following Bungie’s announcement that Destiny would be ending, key players from both games have been engaged in a heated fight over which game should be supported.

Destiny 2 vs Marathon Feud Explodes After Aztecross Promotes Boycott

Screenshot: Bungie

To quote Forbes’ Paul Tassi, a “Marathon vs Destiny 2 civil war is brewing.” In case you missed it, Bungie recently announced that it is ending support for Destiny 2 following a final update on June 9, 2026. This, of course, didn’t go over well with the D2 community after multiple reports revealed that resources were taken from Destiny to create and support Marathon.

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Destiny 2’s most popular content creator, Aztecross, then kicked off a firestorm online when he revealed he was going to boycott Marathon. “I want Destiny 3. I want this universe expanded. And Marathon, if I have to bury you myself to send that message, I shall. I will do everything I can to destroy you. To piss on your corpse, and light you on fire afterwards. To send even the smallest of messages to Bungie leadership and Sony.”

Although it should be pointed out that Aztecross did a follow up video where he told viewers to play Marathon if they like it and to not harass other players.

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Despite this, the YouTuber’s comments were still pretty shocking to some, given Aztecross is also one of the most watched Marathon creators as well. Aztecross even admitted that his stance would potentially burn bridges with partnerships he’s had with Sony.

Understandably, the Destiny 2 streamer’s words did not go over well with some in the Marathon community. Many argued that he was encouraging players to root for the extraction shooter’s failure. However, one Marathon creator took it a step further by threatening to hurt the Destiny 2 community in retaliation.

Marathon Creator Privates 10 Years of Destiny 2 Lore Videos In Response

Screenshot: YouTube Aztecross

Following the viral clip from Aztecross, another popular Destiny 2 creator who has since moved on to Marathon fired a shot back. The creator known as Myelin has, for many years, been the “go to” YouTube account for documenting Destiny and Destiny 2 lore. However, responding to Aztecross, the creator privated over 10 years’ worth of Destiny lore videos on his account. The creator did this in retaliation to hurt Destiny 3’s story in the future.

“Rather than working together yall wanted this to be a war between Marathon and Destiny. On that note, I have privated 10 years of Destiny lore videos. Good luck with a cohesive story if Destiny 3 ever happens. It aint in the game, its not in the studio (because it was vaulted). Better not piss off Byf, he is the last source of comprehensive lore.”

Screenshot: X @myelingames

This is a big deal, as there have been reports of Bungie losing older Destiny lore due to vaulting content. For many, YouTubers such as Myelin have become the “Destiny Bible”. Accounts like this have archived and documented the game’s decades long story. However, with the Destiny 2 and Marathon communities now engaged in a battle, it appears Destiny has now lost a major source for its lore.

Some Bungie Fans Want Destiny 3 and Not Marathon

It’s not just Aztecross and Myelin who are fighting over the two games, though. After Bungie announced the end of Destiny 2, there has been growing resentment from some in the D2 community toward Marathon. It boils down to players wanting Bungie to focus on a Destiny 3 and not the extraction shooter.

A Destiny 3 petition recently went viral, with over 284k players signing it. Only time will tell how this battle between the two communities plays out. Regardless, it seems that Bungie and Sony have a bit of a problem on their hands that doesn’t seem to be resolving anytime soon.