What’s Next for Bungie After Destiny 2’s Final Update

Bungie has confirmed Destiny 2’s final content update and a new report suggests that Destiny 3 is not a sure thing.

Bungie Plans Layoffs and REfocuses on Marathon

After twelve years of support and ongoing content development, Destiny 2’s final content update is scheduled to arrive in a few weeks, on June 9. Bungie announced its plans to end ongoing content updates for the game in a recent blog post.

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“As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.”

Though active development is finished, Bungie has committed to ensuring that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.

Following that official announcement, a new report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg suggests that Sony Group Corp.’s Bungie unit is planning a significant number of layoffs as the development ends for Destiny 2.

Schreier’s reporting suggests that the Destiny 2 development team does not have a new project lined up after the game’s final content update in June. His sources also claim that Bungie does not have plans to immediately enter production on Destiny 3.

This may come as a bit of a shock to some fans, since the Destiny franchise has been a staple of the service game landscape since the original released all the way back in 2014. It’s likely that a number of new projects set in the Destiny world are being pitched at Bungie as the team tries to find out where to head next, but nothing has been greenlit yet.

Instead, one thing we know for sure is that Bungie is investing heavily in Marathon and trying to nurture and grow that playerbase. Although the extraction shooter didn’t meet sales expectations at launch, there have been lots of content updates and tweaks, as the company tries to find a way to keep the sci-fi shooter’s playerbase entertained.

Bungie has not officially announced any layoffs yet. It will likely take some time before the studio is ready to share more details about what projects it is going to work on next, in addition to the ongoing support and development of Marathon.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on what is next for Bungie as the situation develops.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC and consoles. Marathon is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.