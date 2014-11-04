Premiere: Stream Celeste’s Debut Self-Titled EP

19 year-old songwriter Celeste delivers her debut self-titled EP, which we’re premiering below. Travelling back and forth London from her home in Brighton to work with R&B producer Tev’n, the EP is a combination of melancholic pop and glitchy electronic tracks. Her smoky but powerful vocals are prominent throughout, rolling over crisp production and heavy piano chords.

The pair are currently working on more material, with a live London debut expected to take place before the end of the year.

