Premiere: Feature – “Wisdom Teeth”

If there’s one thing London punk trio Feature knows how to do, it’s write a bloody catchy song. We’re premiering “Wisdom Teeth”, taken from their Tourists EP (a split with Slowcoaches), to be released on 1 May via Unwork Records (pre-order here). Equal parts sinister and seductive, “Wisdom Teeth” sees rays of melodic light spilling over a chunky repeated guitar riff that recalls The Breeders or Wild Flag.

The video, directed by Maria Cecilia, revolves around drummer/vocalist Jen Calleja’s hands doing creepy magical things, like moving cups of tea across the table, turning her bandmates cross eyed, and making trees look drunk. I’d like to think that if Sabrina the Teenage Witch was in a punk band, this is the kind of video she would make.

The band say “Jen’s twiglet fingers are a constant source of wonder to us; They’re always there in the corner of our eye, resting majestically on objects, creeping across tables or wrapped around drumsticks. We felt now was their time to shine”.

Get a load of said twiglet fingers above, and catch Feature live at The Stillery tonight as part of Noisey’s first Punk In Love night. It’s free! Find more info and RSVP here.