PREMIERE: GENTS – “CIRCLES”

This synthtastic duo is quickly water-walking their way to the cusp of the new wave of electronica breaking over Copenhagen.

We’re really excited about GENTS. Is it because they look like Bond villains from the 80s? Maybe. But mostly it’s because these Copenhagen-based boys have got themselves a cool, mellow sound, that’s actually quite unique – a tricky feat to pull off in this glorious Digital Age of ours where every musical masterpiece from Mozart to McCartney is readily available on a device near you.

It’s a fresh and current, synth-filled funfest of electronica that’s retro enough to not be all existentialist and in-your-face about it. We know it, they know it, and Sound of Copenhagen knows it – they featured GENTS’ first-ever single “Young Again” on their latest compilation of CPH’s most rapidly rising stars.

Attempts at adequately describing GENTS’ crooney soundscapes land you somewhere along the lines of a lo-fi version of 80’s synth-pop legends like Pet Shop Boys and Depeche Mode, with some elements of cold wave tossed in.

“Circles” is GENTS’ second single, and it features a variety of elements with which we are familiar from “Young Again”, such as the delicate potpourri of drum track, big synths and laid-back baritone, but offers a groovier chorus with a more classically pop-sounding composition.

So after you’ve checked out the new “Circles”-video, scroll down to learn more about the gents behind GENTS.

NOISEY: Why the name “GENTS”?

GENTS: “The Genitals” was taken, so we landed on GENTS. We like it because it is short.



Makes sense. What kind of music do you guys listen to?

Artists who are not afraid of opening up their hearts inspire us. From Wham! to Tears for Fears to Sean Nicholas Savage and The War on Drugs. We want to move people, but we also wanna have fun while doing it. As Cyndi Lauper said: GENTS just wanna have fun.

There are a couple of other newer bands, like First Hate, that have the same two-keyboard setup as you. Some might say you’re part of a “new wave” of Copenhagen electronica. Do you feel that way?

The short answer to that question is no. Yes, we are a duo, and most of our songs are synth-based, but we have been playing a handful of shows during the spring, where we have been working in two different constellations: one as a duo and the other as a quartet, with acoustic drums, bass and guitar. We love synths and weird keys, but a lot of our new songs also contain a lot of guitar and other instruments.

So, what’s going on in this video?

The video leads the viewer through the dreamy landscape of an adrift, adolescent girl whose personal loss floats in a plastic bag of fish. It is up to GENTS to keep her afloat. The video is written and directed by Alex Gillaspy, who also did the “Young Again” video. He is a friend of ours who recently left Copenhagen for New York. We’ll miss him—truly talented and a first class gent.

You’ve definitely got some interesting visual elements and a bit of a fish-theme going on, not just in “Circles”, but also in the video for “Young Again”. What’s that about? Are you guys trying to resurrect normcore? …Or maybe seapunk?

Alex, the director, must truly find us fishy.

Touché. This video looks like it was made during summertime. Was it hot wearing turtlenecks?

Somehow, you always seem to find the right temperature when wearing a turtleneck.

You guys are from Copenhagen. Where in the city do you like to hang out?

On a Friday night, you would most likely find us crawling from cocktail bar to cocktail bar, ending up in a slick place like BlueVelvet in Studiestræde. Where we will be celebrating the release of the “Circles” video on Friday, by the way. It’s free so swing by!

How do you guys operate when you’re writing songs and making videos? Do you disappear for days at a time, eat certain snack foods, get drunk, etc.?

The most important thing for us is to be in a place where we feel at home, so we can let the inspiration flow. Champagne, proper meals and an ocean view often seem to do the trick.

You made it onto the “Sound of Copenhagen” compilation with “Young Again”. What do you feel like the current sound of Copenhagen is?

Slick, soaky and seductive.



If you had to choose, which of the following other compilations would you rather make it onto next? Hits 4 Kids, Now That’s What I Call Music or Now That’s What I Call Christmas?

It’s a tough one. But we’ve always had a dream of making a crooney and crisp Christmas evergreen. So Now That’s What I Call Christmas is going to have to be our number one choice.



How festive. When can we expect a debut EP from you?

We’re currently working on a debut album to be released next year in the Spring/Summer. Our first EP will be available in the Fall.

What upcoming events/concerts can we catch you guys at?

Stop by BlueVelvet this Friday. If you can’t make it, and for some reason find yourself in Berlin or Hamburg between the end of September and beginning of October, we are doing a couple of shows there as well.

Finally, we have to ask. Will the next video contain fish?

You never know. But we must say that the fishiness is growing on us.

You can experience GENTS in the flesh at their upcoming show on Friday at BlueVelvet on Studiestræde at 10PM.