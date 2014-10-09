Premiere: George Maple – “Talk Talk”

Future Classic have been putting out bangers for a while now. Based out in Sydney, they’ve released music by the likes of Cashmere Cat, Roosevelt and Flume and they’ve recently added another into the fold: the London based George Maple.

Having already worked with artists like Snakehips and Flight Facilities, George Maple put out “Talk Talk” back in September and it’s since clocked in a million and a half plays on Soundcloud; which is always a good indicator of a track being huge. “Talk Talk” has now been polished off with a video, which we’re premiering above – it features a bit of the sea, some people walking in a forest, and George singing into a camera.

George Maple ‘Vacant Space’ EP is out December 1 on Future Classic – http://smarturl.it/GeorgeMaple

Catch George on the following dates:

Santos Party House, NY – October 23

Webster Hall, NY – October 25