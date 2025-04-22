Xbox Spring Sale Offers Massive Deals on Many Titles – Here Are the Best Games You Should Buy Now

The Xbox Spring Sale is now live, and Microsoft is discounting hundreds of titles, including several Game of the Year contenders. This limited-time sale runs until the end of April. From Baldur’s Gate 3 to Elden Ring, here’s a breakdown of the best games you should purchase right now.

Best Games in Xbox Spring Sale 2025

The Xbox Spring Sale features so many discounted games that it would take forever to list them out. However, I seriously recommend you check out the official site for a full list of the games currently on sale when you have the time. However, for your convenience, we have made a list of the best games in the Xbox Spring Sale worth buying right now:

Game Discounted Price Original Price A Plague Tale Requiem $20.99 (-65%) $59.99 A Way Out $5.99 (-80%) $29.99 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 Alan Wake II (Deluxe Edition) $39.99 (-50%) $79.99 Alan Wake (Remastered) $7.49 (-75%) $29.99 Alien Isolation $9.99 (-75%) $39.99 Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $35.99 (-40%) $59.99 Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $39.99 (-80%) $199.99 Atomic Heart $27.99 (-60%) $69.99 Avowed $55.99 (-20%) $69.99 Baldur’s Gate 3 (Deluxe Edition) $63.99 (-20%) $79.99 Batman: Arkham Collection $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 BioShock Collection $9.99 (-80%) $49.99 Borderlands 3 $5.99 (-90%) $59.99 Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle $47.99 (-60%) $119.99 Cross Code $9.99 (-50%) $19.99 Cult of the Lamb $12.49 (-50%) $24.99 Dead by Daylight (Gold Edition) $34.99 (-50%) $69.99 Destiny 2: Legacy Collection $10.49 (-85%) $69.99 Devil May Cry 5 (Special Edition) $9.99 (-75%) $39.99 Diablo IV $27.49 (-45%) $49.99 Digimon Survive $59.99 (-75%) $59.99 Disco Elysium $11.99 (-70%) $39.99 DOOM Eternal (Deluxe Edition) $17.49 (-75%) $69.99 DRAGON BALL Sparking! ZERO $52.49 (-25%) $69.99 Dragon’s Dogma II $41.99 (-40%) $69.99 Elden Ring $35.99 (-40%) $59.99 Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $15.99 (-60%) $39.99 Far Cry Anthology Bundle $37.49 (-75%) $149.99 Forza Motorsport (Deluxe Edition) $44.99 (-50%) $89.99 Ghostwire: Tokyo $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (The Definitive Edition) $23.99 (-60%) $59.99 Grim Fandango Remastered $2.99 (-80%) $14.99 Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition) $19.99 (-75%) $79.99 INSIDE $1.99 (-90%) $19.99 It Takes Two $11.99 (-70%) $39.99 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (Ultimate Edition) $29.74 (-65%) $84.99 Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Royal Edition) $9.99 (-75%) $39.99 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Gold Edition) $80.99(-10%) $89.99 LEGO Marvel Collection $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name $19.99 (-60%) $49.99 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $34.99 (-50%) $69.99 Like a Dragon: Ishin! $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 LIMBO $0.99 (-90%) $9.99 Little Nightmares (Complete Edition) $7.49 (-75%) $29.99 Little Nightmares II $9.89 (-67%) $29.99 Lords of the Fallen $20.99 (-70%) $69.99 Lost Judgement $22.49 (-75%) $89.99 Mafia: Trilogy $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 Mass Effect Legendary Edition $5.99 (-90%) $59.99 METAL GEAR SOLID: Master Collection $41.99 (-30%) $59.99 Metaphor: ReFantazio (Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition) $69.99 (-30%) $99.99 Metro Exodus $7.49 (-75%) $29.99 Metro Saga Bundle $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 Microsoft Flight Simulator $29.99 (-50%) $59.99 Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD $9.99 (-50%) $19.99 Mortal Kombat 11 (Ultimate) + Injustice 2 $9.99 (-90%) $99.99 MX vs ATV Legends (Ultimate Edition) $29.99 (-70%) $99.99 NBA 2k5 All-Star Edition $32.99 (-67%) $99.99 Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch (Remastered) $19.99 (-60%) $49.99 Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (The Prince’s Edition) $19.99 (-75%) $79.99 Persona 3 Reload $34.99 (-50%) $69.99 Prey (Digital Deluxe Edition) $5.99 (-80%) $29.99 Prince of Persia The Lost Crown $19.99 (-50%) $39.99 Psychonauts 2 $11.99 (-80%) $59.99 Quantum Break $7.99 (-80%) $39.99 RACOON CITY EDITION (Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 2 Remake) $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition) $19.99 (-80%) $59.99 Remnant II – Ultimate Edition $24.99 (50%) $34.99 Resident Evil 4 Remake $19.99 (-50%) $39.99 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition $15.99 (-60%) $39.99 Resident Evil Village $15.99 (-60%) $39.99 RoboCop: Rogue City $11.99 (-80%) $59.99 SCARLET NEXUS $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 Sonic Frontiers $20.99 (-65%) $59.99 STAR WARS: Jedi Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition) $12.49 (-75%) $49.99 STAR WARS: Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition) $31.49 (-65%) $89.99 Star Wars Outlaws $34.99 (-50%) $69.99 Starfield $41.99 (-40%) $69.99 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $9.99 (-75%) $39.99 Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $4.49 (-85%) $29.99 Tony Hawks’ Pro Skater 1 + 2 $15.99 (-60%) $39.99 What Remains of Edith Finch $4.99 (-75%) $19.99 Wolfenstein II The New Colossus (Digital Deluxe Edition) $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 XCOM 2 Collection $9.99 (-90%) $99.99

Game Recommendations

While I’ve listed what I feel are the best Xbox deals, I also wanted to highlight some games I think are worth recommending. First up is Alan Wake II. To say I’m a massive Remedy Entertainment fanboy is an understatement—but I genuinely think Alan Wake 2 is one of the best games I’ve ever played. Do you like Twin Peaks? True Detective? It goes beyond that, as Remedy has crafted a mind-bending thriller with some pretty groundbreaking features for the narrative game genre.

One of the best aspects of Alan Wake II is how it jumps between dual protagonists, yet makes the transition absolutely seamless. Did I also mention that one of the game’s features has Alan Wake rewriting scripts, which then warp the level in real time? It’s insane how good this game is. Speaking of Remedy (and, by association, the Xbox), I also want to give a quick shoutout to Quantum Break. Yeah, its live-action sections don’t work as well—but the game has incredible gameplay and an emotional story. If you liked Control, definitely check it out.

Another gem I want to highlight is Metaphor: ReFantazio. If you somehow missed this 2024 Game of the Year contender, I can’t praise it enough. If you like Atlus, it has the edgier worldbuilding of the Shin Megami Tensei games, but the lovable characters and emotional story beats of the Persona franchise. In fact—and I know this might be a controversial opinion—I actually think Metaphor: ReFantazio is objectively a better game than Persona 5.

While Metaphor has a “fantasy” setting, its main plot feels incredibly relevant to our current political climate. And before some of you say “nope, I’m out,” the game is genuinely never preachy. The political themes are broader and speak to the human condition. Plus, the game literally uses the same combat system and engine as Persona 5—just improved. So, if you want a sneak peek at what we might see in Persona 6, the Xbox has your back.

Finally, I wouldn’t forgive myself if I didn’t recommend the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio games featured in the Xbox Spring Sale. Yakuza Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was one of the best games I played in 2024. It continues the emotional story of Ichiban Kasuga, who heads to Hawaii to seek out his long-lost mother. Yes, you read that right—the wacky RPG literally takes place in Hawaii, and it’s as awesome as it sounds. The RPG also serves as an incredible send-off to one of the Yakuza franchise’s best characters, Kazuma Kiryu.

I’d also recommend picking up the excellent spin-off title Lost Judgment, which offers an incredible mix of detective work and gameplay, along with a pretty heavy storyline. And of course, there’s a bunch of the usual classics here, such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Red Dead Redemption 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Elden Ring. If you haven’t played any of these—what are you waiting for? Now’s the perfect time to catch up on your backlog. The Xbox Spring Sale officially ends on April 30, 2025, so act fast!