Remedy Entertainment Reveals Epic ‘FBC Firebreak’ Trailer – It’s ‘Control’ Meets ‘Left 4 Dead’

Remedy Entertainment has released its second gameplay trailer for FBC: Firebreak, a spinoff of Control. The new co-op title is their first project since 2023’s Alan Wake 2, and it looks absolutely chaotic. Seriously, it feels like a Valve game mixed with Remedy’s incredible storytelling and world-building!

Remedy fans were surprised when the Finnish developer dropped a new trailer for their next game, FBC: Firebreak, on April 17, 2024. Titled “Hazards of the Job”, the one-minute preview gave us our first look at the Control spinoff’s story and gameplay. I’ll be completely honest—I’m a massive fan of Remedy Entertainment, and I didn’t even realize this was their game at first… until I had a “holy shit” moment after reading the trailer’s description.

And it totally makes sense, because the FBC: Firebreak trailer is full of Remedy-isms—from its chaotic, physics-based gameplay to its hectic, wave-killing monsters. What feels different is the game’s quirky dialogue and first-person shooter perspective, which honestly feels more like a Valve project. Heck, even the art style looks like a mix between Left 4 Dead and Team Fortress 2.

Speaking of Left 4 Dead, FBC: Firebreak is also going to be co-op. Yes, you read that right: you can finally experience a Remedy Entertainment game with your friends! According to a press release, the upcoming narrative thriller will feature a three-player cooperative campaign. That’s the main reason I’m getting Left 4 Dead vibes—especially the game’s hordes of paranormal enemies and hectic gunplay.

‘FBC: Firebreak’ relates to ‘Control’

As if Remedy hasn’t already given fans enough exciting info to chew on, the developer will also be hosting a special Developer Update livestream on April 24. In the video’s description, they state: “We will give you a closer look at one of the Jobs called “Paper Chase”, where Sticky Notes have gone rogue, and share some exciting news!”

FBC: Firebreak takes place in the Control universe—hence the paranormal sticky notes. In a blog post, Remedy Entertainment revealed tidbits of the co-op game’s story. “The Oldest House is teeming with dangerous paranatural hazards, like a Furnace spewing fire across the Maintenance Sector or pink Exogenic Mass that explodes if you touch it. It’s up to you, as a Firebreaker, to face these hazards with your friends, contain them, and get out in one piece.”

So yeah, we see the return of the Oldest House! For those not in the know, the Oldest House is the main location in Remedy’s previous game, Control. It’s also the global headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control—the organization hiring us in FBC: Firebreak. If you haven’t played the 2019 title, you might want to check it out before FBC drops in Summer 2025. I genuinely can’t recommend the series enough. Plus, rumors say Remedy is working on Control 2, making this the perfect time to jump in.