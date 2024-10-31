‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ Dropped Its Biggest Update Yet

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Metaphor: ReFantazio showed up and immediately knocked it out of the park. When you’re crafted from the hands of the team that made the best Persona games, it just comes with the territory. Metaphor: ReFantazio, so far, has had small but meaningful updates since its release. The latest 1.09 Patch, however? Easily the most substantial update the game’s received thus far!

Granted, this will be a shorter one, but it’ll be no less informative! Here are the details of Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s live 1.09 Patch!

Patch 1.09 Details

New ON/OFF toggle setting for motion blur animation when dashing.

*Dash effects setting can be changed from SETTINGS > Dash Effects.

Fixed an issue where a quest in the Catacombs cannot be completed under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where progression is blocked when enemies with status ailments conduct certain actions.

Expedited the animation when displaying the popularity ranking.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Currently, the patch is only available for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Steam and Windows PCs are set to receive the update at a later date. And now, with business out of the way, you and I can chat, dear reader!

‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ Is Set to be an easy game of the year contender

Can you believe that once upon a time, people genuinely thought a non-Persona RPG from some of the Persona folks would crash and burn? Utter insanity! The game, right now, has a staggering 90+ aggregate score between Metacritic and OpenCritic! Don’t get me started on the love the game’s received on Steam!

“After 77 hours I caught credits, having spent most of last night enjoying the last couple of pretty large and challenging final dungeon areas and the many great cutscenes and boss/optional battles that ensued. The ending to the game was incredible and satisfying as hell. One of the best endings in an RPG – honestly one of the better stories told, in many different and interesting ways,” said Steam user, Felix Krowe.

“Between the gameplay (I really felt like I was having legit fun with the combat even in the final dungeon and the final boss; I felt constantly rewarded with better gear, powerful jobs to explore, cool skills and synergies and upgrades to how the game plays all along the way even up to the final hours – a rarity in an RPG) and the story as well as the characters (there isn’t a one I don’t love) this is S-Tier indeed. I can’t believe 6 months ago I’d never even heard of this and now here we are. Highest recommendation. Probably going to end up being my GOTY.”

Now, you can argue about the name being “bad.” But otherwise? Not a mediocre bone in Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s body!