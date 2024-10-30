‘Helldivers 2’ Quietly Drops a Major Update

Helldivers 2 is the perfect package, a fact that’s undisputed. Arrowhead came up with the best version of “blowing stuff up with your friends” in all its Democracy-spreading glory! So, it only makes sense Helldivers 2 would surprise everyone with its latest 01.001.201 patch! Since there’s a lot to go over, I won’t hold you any longer! Check out everything being addressed in the patch down below!

‘Helldivers 2’ 01.001.201 Balancing tweaks

Stratagems

Shield Generator Relay Increased lifetime from 30 to 40 sec



Primary Weapons

SG-8P Punisher Plasma In response to popular Helldiver demand, General Brasch has issued an administrative order to revert the production changes made to the SG-8P Punisher Plasma (from Patch 01.001.104) We have reverted the latest changes so the SG-8P Punisher Plasma will now have a more noticeable arc in its projectile path, starting off slower and maintaining speed longer. This will affect its recoil, fire rate, and projectile behavior To further improve its effectiveness, the magazine capacity has increased from 8 to 10



‘helldivers 2’ Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Fixed an issue where encounters would not end and enemy spawning was turned off for the rest of the mission

Fixed a bug where the hive breaker drill would become inaccessible when called in

Fixed an issue where terminals would lose functionality preventing completion of a mission

Dead bodies of Chargers no longer launch Helldivers into the air

Supply packs are no longer used when pressing the d-pad down button whilst calling in a stratagem

QWERTY keyboard numpad bindings now save correctly after the game restarts

The Service Technician is no longer mourning the death of her beloved pet goldfish “Goldie” and can now be interacted with again. Goldie received a dignified funeral and was laid to rest gracefully in a waste capsule, ejected towards the nearest planets atmosphere where the friction between the air and the capsule caused it to heat up, violently explode, and disintegrate

Fixed an issue so that other players can now join a lobby via Quickplay after any member of a 4-player party leaves

Fixed an issue where the social menu was stuck on ‘Please Wait Democratically’ for some players

Friends “Invite only” games can no longer be seen on the Galactic War Map and cannot be joined Fixed an issue where uninvited friends could join Invite-Only games via the Social Menu Invite-only lobbies are no longer shown in the hologram



patch 01.001.201 tweaks (part 2)

Crashes & Soft Locks:

Fixed a crash on Difficulty 1 (Trivial) when approaching certain bug holes

Fixed a potential soft-lock when abandoning the mission with the squad while fighting bugs

Fixed Geological Survey mission soft-locking when players joined/left the mission

Fixed a soft-lock that could occur if you hot-joined a game in mission summary and all peers left

Fixed a rare crash while browsing the Armory or the Warbond store

Fixed a crash that could happen when fog was destroyed

Fixed a rare crash related to Flamethrowers and Gas weapons

Fixed a crash when repeatedly entering and leaving the tutorial

Fixed an issue where the Nuke Nursery could not be progressed if two players called down the drill at the same time

Resolved an issue where opening the menu while the Emote wheel was active would prevent players from moving

Fixed the Nuke Nursery terminals sometimes not being interactable

Helldiver Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing excessive ragdolling when diving or crawling on uneven terrain We’re currently working on further solutions to address the ragdolling issues



‘helldivers 2’ Weapons & Stratagems fixes

Fixed stim pistol incorrectly affecting the STIMS USED statistic in the mission end screen

Fixed dead corpses setting off the rockets from the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

Fixed an issue with the stratagem cooldown that allowed players to call down multiple resupplies or Hellbombs at the same time

Fixed an issue where switching to holding a grenade and picking up an artillery shell at the same time caused the artillery shell to become stuck in the Helldivers hands

The LAS-5 Scythe scope is now fully operational and can zoom in and out correctly

Empty expendable weapons cannot be picked up nor holstered anymore

The AR-23A Liberator Carbine now has the 0.5 sec shorter reload duration properly implemented, from 3 to 2.5 sec. It also has the correct magazine unit

The MG-43 Machine Gun now has the 0.5 sec shorter reload duration properly implemented We mistakenly wrote that it was lowered from 4 to 3.5 sec when in reality we lowered it from 5 to 4.5 sec

Fixed a missing mesh for the P-11 Stim Pistol’s syringes

Enemies:

Disabled the gas confusion effect on the Impaler due to odd behavior with its tentacles

Fixed an issue where the Impaler tentacles would sometimes not impact its target

Adjusted Shriekers pathing in tight spaces. They should now prefer to move around tall obstacles instead of trying to fly over them

‘helldivers 2’ Missions & Difficulties

Fixed Nuke Nursery drills getting dropped on top of bug corpses

Lowered the amount of Retrieve Data objectives spawning on the mission for Automatons to match the amount that spawns for the Terminids

The Escape Pod objective will now appear on difficulties 1-2 instead of 2-3

The Terminid eggs on Purge Hatcheries objectives are now tagged as objectives with correct VO and icons

Fixed an issue with Hellpods landing deep underground on edges of Bug Nurseries during the ‘Nuke Nurseries’ missions

Social Issues & Galactic War Map:

Resolved an issue in the Blocked Players tab where attempting to add a player via the search functionality would incorrectly indicate that the user was blocked

Can no longer join blocked players via the Galactic War hologram

Resolved an issue that allowed blocked players to continue speaking in voice chat

Fixed Emote, Drop and Comms wheel mouse sensitivity not being applied

PC players can now use left click to select radial menu options in the Emote and Comms radial menus

Resolved an issue where the maximum number of friends displayed in the social panel was limited to 100

Fixed an issue that was preventing the friend request widget from popping up

Fixed the display of sender names for session invitations that were not showing properly when multiple invites were received at the same time

Emotes can no longer be triggered while airborne, ragdolling or sliding. We are monitoring this change and appreciate your feedback for it!

Fixed multiple issues in the social system and improved its reliability

additional patch 01.001.201 fixes

Added information in the loadout boosters menu screen showing which player has equipped what specific booster

Fixed an issue where unbound key/button bindings would stay unbound and not revert back to what they were by default

Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes join the wrong friend when joining during a social menu refresh

Disabled the third-person player camera while navigating the map

Decreased the chances of player clients from attempting to join lobbies that are already full when using Quickplay

Fixed an issue where the host’s player Title was incorrectly assigned to Helldivers who joined their session

Fixed an issue where changing the stamina width in the settings during a mission would not properly resize its frame

Fixed a case where carriables could no longer be picked up if they were picked up and dropped on the same frame

Fixed an issue of not being able to pick a new first stratagem if it had already been selected

Fixed Helldiver character customizations resetting after closing the game

Fixed an issue where certain Asian language characters were displayed as question marks in the Major order texts and briefings

Fixed an issue where an incorrect platform icon was shown when opening the report popup

Fixed missing “-” character in multi-line texts

Fixed a bug with camera getting disjointed if entering ADS (Aim Down Sights) as you ragdoll

