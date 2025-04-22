Keanu Reeves Cast as Villian in Weezer’s Mockumentary Movie

If you ever wondered how Rivers Cuomo would fare against John Wick, you might get to find out. The band is in the early stages of working on a mockumentary-style biopic movie, and it’s reported that Keanu Reeves is joining the cast in a villain role.

According to NME, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reports that a main conflict of the film will revolve around a rivalry between Weezer and Dogstar, Reeves’ band in which he plays bass. This is notable because Wezzer’s first show ever was opening for Dogstar back in the early ’90s.

Videos by VICE

Weezer and Keanu Reeves Go Way Back

Most people may not know that Dogstar was a fairly well-known band during the grunge era. They were active from the early ’90s until the early ’00s, and released two albums in that time: Our Little Visionary (1996) and Happy Ending (2000). They went inactive in 2002 but later reunited in 2020 and dropped a new album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, in 2023.

As for Weezer, they burst onto the scene with their self-titled (blue) album in 1994 and then went on their own hiatus in 1997 after dropping their sophomore album, Pinkerton. They reconvened a few years later and have since gone on to release 13 more studio albums.

In his report, Sneider adds that Weezer’s movie is described as a blend of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022). As for the rest of the cast, Reeves joins Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, and Ben Schwartz in the forthcoming flick. Of course, the members of Weezer will star as well.

The film is being directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, both of whom have helmed films in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife was Shot by Police and Arrested for Attempted Murder

In other Weezer news, the band just played Coachella right after Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Shriner, was involved in an incident with L.A.P.D. officers wherein she was shot by officers and arrested after being confronted over a suspected hit-and-run incident.

She has since been treated for her non-life-threatening wounds and released on $1 million bail. Scott has not issued a statement on the matter.