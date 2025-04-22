Travis Scott Tainted John Cena’s Big WrestleMania 41 Win, According to WWE Fans

Travis Scott turned up at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, but it seems a lot of WWE fans are wishing he hadn’t.

During the big event’s finale, John Cena was wrestling Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Scott previously went against Rhodes by sitting in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s corner when he faced off against Rhodes back in February.

Videos by VICE

This time around, Scott got involved by yanking the referee out of the ring when Rhodes seemed to have the upper hand, leaving Cena to exploit the moment by delivering a finishing move on Rhodes and landing a record-breaking 17th world championship.

Wrestling Fans are not happy about Travis Scott meddling in Cena and Rhodes’ match

In response, a lot of fans have taken to social media to criticize Scott’s involvement, with many feeling like it tainted Cena’s win. “Boring ass match,” one person tweeted. “No Rock and an unnecessary celebrity appearance. Ref had to sell that soft ass tug by Travis Scott like he got hit by a car. Cody having seconds thoughts about hitting a man who left him bloody. Lame ass finish.”

“We’re talking about Travis Scott. It’s not like he’s some generational must-see guy,” someone else added. “It’s Travis Scott. He had no connection to this company until 6 months ago. And he’s the catalyst for Cena breaking the record? It’s as bad as it gets.”

“I honestly don’t even really have much to say, Cody’s title reign and Cena’s heel turn all leading up to Travis Scott coming out to Fein and screwing Cody out of the championship is the most 2025 WWE thing I’ve ever heard. This is the company and this is what they prioritize,” a third wrestling fan offered, to which a fourth fan replied, “It’s part of a bigger issue. The whole show felt soulless and corporate. And I can’t see it getting any better.”