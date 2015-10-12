Feeling Lonely? Let KINS “Most Definitely” Hold You Through This Freezing Cold Weather

“The song is about loneliness”, says KINS frontman Thomas Savage about the band’s new track “Most Definitely”. Depending on who you are, loneliness can mean anything from glancing at your phone, knowing the only messages you’ve recieved all week are from Dominos Pizza and a PPI Claim, to curling up with the one you once loved, backs turnt, feeling further apart than ever. If you’re KINS, then perhaps loneliness is lying there at night with nothing but “my dick in my hands”.

“Most Definitely” underpins all these lonesome moments with a glorious, at times kinda sexy, drone-a-rific soundtrack to hold you through and out the other side. Recorded in Dusseldorf, Germany, the track spearheads a monthly series of singles leading up to their sophomore album, which is due in early 2016, and on the basis of this, should be pretty bold. Listen below: