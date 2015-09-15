PREMIERE: Little Fevers – “Field Trip”



Little Fevers shot by Ashley Boman



Oh clattering drumsticks and apple and cinammon melodies! This Minneapolis quartet could slot neatly in amongst a Mates of State record, a Pavement full-length and Vampire Weekend’s first album (listen to the guitar tone). Although the percussive use of sticks reminds us of this deep cut by Pull Tiger Tail. “Field Trip” is the sonic equivelant of the twinkle in the Little Mermaid’s eye—cute and beguiling.

And by the way, their forthcoming debut album, out 10.09, is also called Field Trip. Dip in and go catch them live this fall.

Videos by VICE

Little Fevers Tour Dates

10/12: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/10: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/13: Columbus, OH @ Rumba

10/14: Chicago, IL @ Tonic Room

10/16: Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club