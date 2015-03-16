Premiere: Louis Rustum – “Lately”

Denmark’s favorite smooth-talking lover boy Louis Rustum is back on the serenading crusade with his most recent single, “Lately.” The hukaos crew has been unstoppable this past year with their signature sound of sexy R&B and hypnotic beats and Luis is certainly representing. After the explosion of his last EP, tomorrowtonite, Luis has been working steadily on his new project which is unannounced as of yet. This single won’t be a part of his new EP which is expected to drop sometime around early Autumn, but he didn’t want to leave us hanging for that long—so “Lately” is a little taste of what’s to come.



“There’s a thin line between this love and this sex/ No signs, no signs because you’re afraid of regrets,” goes the beginning of “Lately”. It’s a tale as old as texting. How many hours did you wait before you responded to the last text from your latest OkCupid date? Exactly double the amount of time they waited to respond to your last message? We say fuck the games, fuck the rules, and go out and fuck each other. Life’s too short and this music is too damn sexy to spend another minute lonely.