PREMIERE: Negative Scanner Converts Brutal Post-Punk into the Highest Resolution

A negative scanner is a device used to convert a physical piece of film into a high-res digital file. Perhaps that’s one reason the Chicago band of the same name feels so much like a glowing, post-punk X-ray. Their cited influences (Wire, Sioxsie, The Fall) come through like a hologram, but only when held up to the light at just the right angle. Considering the virulent delivery of Rebecca Valieriano-Flores’ vocals, Negative Scanner’s first and self-titled album could be easily mistaken for a 1977 Manchester deep cut. Potent, glassy, and utterly afflicting, Negative Scanner cuts their cerebral, post-punk with speed that’s sure to make your nose bleed. The official LP drops this Friday, July 10th, from Trouble in Mind. Stream the album in full below for an exclusive premiere and pre-order the record here.