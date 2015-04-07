Premiere: Palace – “Kiloran”

Palace are one of those great bands who slot into your life like a perfectly fitted puzzle piece. You know when people talk about good music? This is good music: free from any constraints of hype, trendiness, and whatever sound seems to be in fashion, focusing instead on writing music that sounds good whatever the weather, the day, or current emotional state of the listener. We premiered the group’s single “Bitter” last year and now, after supporting Jamie T on his recent tour, we’re back premiering their new one “Kiloran”. The track’s a subtly warm, invigorating hug of sound, which wraps around the listener and envelopes them in a crescendo that, by the time the track ends, transforms into something that lingers around long after the headphones are taken off and stowed away safely in a bag.

You can catch Palace live at the following dates:

8th April – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham*

9th April – Red Gallery Shoreditch, London

10th April – Red Gallery Shoreditch, London

*Supporting Ghostpoet

And then at these UK festivals:

2nd May – Live At Leeds

3rd May – Live At Glasgow

15th May – The Great Escape Festival, Brighton Coliseum

24th May – Liverpool Sound City

31st May – Wychwood Festival, Cheltenham

3rd June – Blissfields, Winchester

24th July – Deer Shed Festival, Yorkshire

1st August – Kendall Calling, Cumbria