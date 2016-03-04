Pikko Just Put Polar Electronica on the Map With New Track “Arms”

From Siekasjärvi, Sweden – just north of where the Arctic Circle begins and where wolves presumably howl at the moon under the mystic, green lustre of the Aurora Borealis – comes the electronic duo Pikko. Officially, “Arms” is only their second-ever single, and it’s off of the EP Secret that is set to drop some time this April. The Swedish duo’s particular brand of what they call “polar” electronica is twinkly and embracing, with a chilling intensity hidden just beneath the surface. It has synths that gently wash over you while the vocals softly nag and pull, leaving you sedated with feelings of longing and desolation.



Coupled with the tender, lo-fi video, “Arms” kind of feels like communicating with someone from another dimension. Pikko teleports us far away to a shimmering, serene place—a place far from our ebola-stricken, warmongering world, where there is no Donald Trump and no Coldplay. And it’s a place we think you’re going to like.