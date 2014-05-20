PREMIERE: Saba – “Burnout” (Feat. Eryn Allen Kane)

Go to the off licence, pick up six beers for £6, blue-bag it, put “Burnout” by Saba on, and hang out in a leafy public oasis surrounded by train lines, high-rises and beautiful people. It’s kinda impossible to feel shit anything after listening to “Burnout”, the latest joint from Saba – it’s the aural equivalent to a freshly baked slice of apple pie cooling off on the window sill.

Saba has been working with the Cam Osteen, the same producer who worked with fellow Windy City cohorts Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa, and featured on the former’s Acid Rap. “Burnout” is taken from mixtape COMFORTzone which is released on July 15th.