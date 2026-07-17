Two Fallout Remasters Are Officially Confirmed

The recent massive layoffs and restructuring at Xbox have shifted priorities around for all of the remaining Xbox Game Studios, but Bethesda has released a statement clarifying which projects are in the works for its team.

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas Remasters Are In The Works

Screenshot: Bethesda

The Amazon Prime adaptation of Fallout has been a massive hit and it’s hard to believe that a new mainline, single-player installment in the series hasn’t been released since Fallout 4 all the way back in 2015.

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After the Xbox reset, which will see all the Xbox Game Studios putting more of a focus on delivering installments in the tentpole franchises more frequently, it sounds like there is some fresh urgency to lay out a roadmap for the future of Fallout.

According to a new post from Bethesda, two of the projects in the works are remasters of a few of the most popular titles in the series.

“We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we’re not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.“

The post suggests that both of these projects have been in the works already, so hopefully they are beyond the pre-production milestones. That said, there were no release windows confirmed, so it’s unclear when these projects might arrive for consumers.

Fallout 5 IS The “Long-Range Destination”

Screenshot: Bethesda

In addition to the remasters and continued work on Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76, Bethesda assured fans that Fallout 5 is the long-term goal. Again, no projected release window was shared for this project.

“Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today. Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, and we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now.”

Outside of Bethesda, there is also a separate Fallout project in the works at Obsidian Entertainment.

“The wasteland continues to expand as we team up once again with our longtime friends at Obsidian Entertainment. We’re happy to confirm they’re working with us on a new Fallout project. We’ll have more to share in the future.”

It will be very interesting to see which of these projects comes to fruition first and what sort of gaps there are between each new title in the Fallout franchise. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Bethesda and the Fallout franchise.

At this time, there are no confirmed release dates for the remasters of Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas.