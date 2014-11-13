PREMIERE: Sylas – “Shore”

A couple of months ago we were invited over to Brian Eno’s studio. I get that sounds kind of weird – we had wine, a large variety of nibbles (olives, pitta-bread, dips), he had various boxes around the house labelled “smells” – and it was. The reason we were there, though, was to listen to music from Sylas, who has collaborated with both Eno and Karl Hyde.

Roll around to now, November 2014, and Sylas is putting out some new material. The track “Shore”, which we’re premiering above, is the latest video and it’s quite something; washing you in layers of alluring sound and sucking you right into its core. The video itself, which glitches throughout, represents the disconnect between the viewers and sharers in the digital age. The glitches, Sylas says, represents the way different viewers have different fragments of information regarding the subjects in online videos.

Sylas debut EP Shore is out November 24 on Aesop. Pre-order the 12″ here, iTunes here.