Listen to The Dears’ New Album ‘Times Infinity Volume One’

Hello The Dears. We knew this moment was coming. Not in a telepathic, we-can-feel-it-in-our-waters kind of way, but because we were stoked to premiere the first single, “I Used to Pray for the Heavens to Fall,” from this sixth album back in July. It’s been four years since they’ve released a full-length and true to the Montreal band’s oeuvre, Times Infinity Volume One communicates longing, defeat, rage, and wonder in the form of surging baroque-pop indie-anthems. It’s tough not to feel the tug of “Face of Horrors” (note how the strings and organ line elevate it), or revel in the baritone darkness of “Hell Hath Frozen In Your Eyes.” During “Onward and Downward,” Natalia serves up harsh realities—”In the end we’ll all die alone”—wrapped in magical melodies.

As guitarist Patrick Krief points out, it’s an album thats old school organic in terms of the way it’s recording with “almost no edits few punch-ins, zero auto tune, humans playing everything. This record can’t be performed by laptops.”

Never one to mince words, singer Murray Lightburn added: “One of the things that comes with being around for this long is that we’ve kind of been through it all. So we really did not give a fuck about anything but the creation of the work, as it should always always be. We just tunneled in deep until we couldn’t see any light behind us, looking for the light ahead of us. We thought only of the people driving in their cars, laying in bed with headphones, or running on the treadmill of life. The stories, the songs on the album is a playlist for all those people.”

Years and plenty of toil later and their album is set to drop this Friday, an experience The Dears’ Natalia has likened to “sending your kid off to school:you do your best to get them ready with their Spiderman backpack and Princess Elsa pencil case. After that, all you can do is hope your kid finds friends.”

Be nice, lend an ear.

The Dears Tour Dates

September 25th Phi Centre Montreal, QC

October 2nd Beau’s Oktoberfest Vankleek Hill, ON

October 28th Rough Trade Brooklyn, NY

November 5th La Taverne Saint Casimir, QC, Canada

November 6th Le Sous-bois Chicoutimi, QC

November 7th La Petite Boîte Noire Sherbrooke, QC

November 19th L’Anti Québec, QC

November 20th Théâtre Fairmount Montreal, QC

November 21st The Grad Club Kingston, ON

November 26th Starlight Social Club Waterloo, ON

November 27th Lee’s Palace Toronto, ON

November 28th The Casbah Hamilton, ON

May 27th National Arts Centre (NAC) Ottawa, ON

TimesInifinity Volume One is out on Dangerbird Records on 9.25.



