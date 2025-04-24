someone-left-nearly-500-nails-point-up-on-cape-cod-roads-and-driveways

Imagine driving your car down the road late at night and seeing hundreds of nails, pointed side up, neatly lined up across the road. It would probably feel like you were just dropped into a horror movie.

That was what happened last weekend on Cape Cod when locals discovered nearly 500 nails spread across four streets in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Perhaps the strangest part, though, is that no one has any idea who is behind the vandalism or what the purpose of the “prank” was.

It definitely seems like it could be some high school joke gone wrong, but even then, I’m not sure I believe a teenager would go through the effort of carefully setting up 478 nails and securing them in position with tar in the name of a prank.

The Falmouth Police Department reported that a patrolling officer was the first to locate the dangerous prank around 2 a.m. last Friday. Some of the nails were even placed in the driveways of local residents, the pointed ends propped against the tires so they would puncture when the car reversed.

The Falmouth Police have since begun an investigation and are currently combing through home security footage in hopes of identifying the people behind the nails.

It doesn’t sound like the safety hazard claimed any victims, though, which is good news for locals. Any car that would have run over one of the strips of nails would have been in for an unfortunate (and costly) surprise.

Residents believe it’s local kids looking for a few laughs at the expense of others, but one went as far to speculate it was a pissed off tire salesman trying to create some demand in his industry. It would be a Scooby-Doo level twist if it’s just some guy going too far to drum up business. Could you imagine? A quick Google search shows there are only a few tire service providers on the island, so if it comes to that, it shouldn’t be too hard to track the culprit(s) down. For once, I’m hoping some random guy’s Facebook theory is true.