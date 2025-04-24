Melting Arctic Ice Could Unleash Ancient Deadly Diseases, Scientists Warn

Climate change is already rewriting life in the Arctic—but the next chapter could include a terrifying twist: ancient, long-frozen diseases waking up and infecting humans.

That’s the warning from an international team of scientists who recently published a new study in Science of the Total Environment. As Arctic permafrost thaws, sea levels rise—and so does the risk of dormant viruses, bacteria, and parasites re-entering the world after thousands of years.

“Permafrost thawing could even release ancient bacteria or viruses that have been frozen for thousands of years,” said Dr. Khaled Megahed Abass, a co-author from the University of Sharjah. Basically, what’s happening in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.

The team, made up of researchers from over 15 institutions, focused on how melting permafrost and warming temperatures are disrupting fragile ecosystems in places like Canada, Alaska, and Northern Europe. As humans and industries move deeper into the region—thanks to new accessibility and resource extraction—the risk of exposure to dangerous pathogens grows.

And it’s not hypothetical. Scientists are already tracking rising cases of illnesses like brucellosis, tularemia, and E. coli in northern communities. These zoonotic diseases—meaning they jump from animals to humans—thrive when ecosystems get pushed out of balance. They can spread through water, food, or contact with infected wildlife.

“Climate change is not only melting ice—it’s melting the barriers between ecosystems, animals, and people,” said Dr. Abass. “This study shows how environmental disruption can directly impact human health.”

One 2016 incident in Siberia saw an anthrax outbreak after a heatwave thawed a reindeer carcass that had been buried in frozen soil for decades. It infected dozens of people and killed a child and his grandmother, along with nearly 2,500 reindeer. That was a glimpse of what could happen on a larger scale.

The study pushes for urgent action—better disease surveillance, climate-resilient health systems, and a “One Health” approach that treats human, animal, and environmental health as interconnected. Indigenous knowledge, the authors argue, is also critical in detecting early signs of change.

“The aim of this investigation was to understand what lessons we can learn from the past to help Arctic communities better prepare for future health risks,” Abass said. “Many risks are still poorly understood.”

But one thing is clear: the more the Arctic melts, the more vulnerable we all become. What’s trapped in the ice might be older than humanity, but it might not stay buried much longer.